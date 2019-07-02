Memphis officer injured after dragged by car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis Police officer was injured after he was dragged by a car at a gas station.
It happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Exxon gas station on Getwell Road near American Way.
According to police, officers approached a man who was sitting in a car in the parking lot. Police say the man tried to drive off as they were trying to get him out of the car.
One officer was dragged by the car. Police say that officer fired his gun while he was being dragged by the car.
Police say the suspect drove off. They do not believe he was hurt.
The officer was treated on the scene.
The suspect and his vehicle was found in the 4000 block of Navajo.
He is now in custody.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.