More free agency decisions left for Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - NBA free agency is well underway for Memphis after security another first round pick and Andre Iguodala in a late Sunday night deal with Golden State.
The Grizzlies still have some decisions to make on players already on the roster. Most prominently, guard Avery Bradley.
The shooting guard is owed $12 million if Memphis keeps him for the season, or the Grizzlies can waive him and owe just $2 million.
The free agency moratorium ends July 6, but the Grizzlies were able to push their decision date back to the 8th to give them more time to work out a deal.
