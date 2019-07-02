MPD issues City Watch for 12-year-old Cordova girl with mental conditions

Savannah Green
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | July 2, 2019 at 5:15 PM CDT - Updated July 2 at 5:15 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have issued a City Watch for 12-year-old Savannah Green.

Police say Green walked away from home around 3 p.m. Tuesday near Barbie Street and Palm Springs Drive in Cordova.

Police say Green suffers from mental conditions that require medication.

Green is described as a black female with a medium complexion, puffy pony tail and a tan and red scarf. She was wearing a black shirt, gray and orange jacket and black and white shoes.

Call memphis police at (901) 545-2677 if you see her.

