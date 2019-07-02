MPD issues City Watch for 12-year-old Cordova girl with mental conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have issued a City Watch for 12-year-old Savannah Green.
Police say Green walked away from home around 3 p.m. Tuesday near Barbie Street and Palm Springs Drive in Cordova.
Police say Green suffers from mental conditions that require medication.
Green is described as a black female with a medium complexion, puffy pony tail and a tan and red scarf. She was wearing a black shirt, gray and orange jacket and black and white shoes.
Call memphis police at (901) 545-2677 if you see her.
