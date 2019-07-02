Redbirds-New Orleans suspended for rain

Redbirds-New Orleans suspended for rain
AutoZone Park (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer | July 2, 2019 at 11:12 AM CDT - Updated July 2 at 11:12 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds game against the New Orleans Baby Cakes at AutoZone Park Monday night was suspended by rain in the first inning.

The Baby Cakes had just taken a 1-0 lead on a solo home run when the clouds opened up and halted the action.

The 'Birds and Baby Cakes will pick up the game at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Zone and play until its completion.

Then, they’ll play the regularly scheduled game at the conclusion of the suspended contest.

It’s 2-for-1 baseball Tuesday at AutoZone Park.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.