Redbirds-New Orleans suspended for rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds game against the New Orleans Baby Cakes at AutoZone Park Monday night was suspended by rain in the first inning.
The Baby Cakes had just taken a 1-0 lead on a solo home run when the clouds opened up and halted the action.
The 'Birds and Baby Cakes will pick up the game at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Zone and play until its completion.
Then, they’ll play the regularly scheduled game at the conclusion of the suspended contest.
It’s 2-for-1 baseball Tuesday at AutoZone Park.
