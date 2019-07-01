Typical summertime pattern in place

THIS WEEK: Tomorrow will be warm and muggy for much of the day with heat index values in the mid 90s to near 100. Any showers or storms that develop will diminish after sunset. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and storms along with highs near 90 and overnight lows in the mid 70s. July 4th will be a warm and muggy day with a slightly better chance of afternoon and evening showers and storms. Otherwise, expect a partly cloudy day with highs again near 90 and lows in the mid 70s. Friday will be warmer and muggier with a slight chance of isolated afternoon showers and storms and highs in the lower 90s with lows in the mid 70s.