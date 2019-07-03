Arkansas boy credited for alerting neighbors to house fire

MARVELL, Ark. (WMC) - Firefighters with Marvell Fire and Rescue are praising a 12-year-old boy for alerting neighbors after a fire broke out at a nearby home Friday.
Terry Bledsoe said he was outside playing basketball when he heard a loud noise.
“I was just thinking like oh my God, and I was just thinking like I ain’t got time, so I just thought fast and ran over here and told her to get out the house and stuff," Bledsoe said.
Everyone made it out of the home safely and nobody was hurt.
City of Marvell Mayor and volunteer firefighter Lee Guest says Terry’s quick actions were heroic.
“I mean I really feel like he saved a life, and if not he definitely saved people from injury," he said.
Guest said the fire went from being a basic fire to a dangerous situation in a matter of minutes. Bledsoe, who will be a seventh grader in the fall, says he was shocked by the flames but was able to stay calm because of fire safety lessons he learned in school.
“It makes me feel good about myself about what I did,” he said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
