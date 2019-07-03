DeSoto County chief deputy named new Southaven police chief

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The city of Southaven has a new police chief.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite announced Wednesday that the Southaven Board of Alderman has appointed Macon Moore to lead the police department, effective Wednesday.
Moore has spent the last seven years as chief deputy of the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department.
Moore began his law enforcement career in Greenville, Mississippi in 1989 as a patrol officer. He worked from 2001 to 2009 with Southaven PD as a patrol officer, field training officer, SWAT member, K-9 Unit commander and patrol lieutenant.
While working in law enforcement, Moore graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia in 2016 and earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Bethel University in 2018.
Moore serves as executive board member for Mississippi FBI National Association, board member for Mississippi Tactical Officers Association, executive panel member for NTOA Breachers Symposium for Law Enforcement in Tucson, Arizona and Orlando, Florida.
Moore replaces Steve Pirtle who retired last month.
