Grizzlies drop Summer League game to Spurs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins tasted victory in his first Salt Lake City Summer League game, but the second didn’t go as well.
Facing the Spurs, Jenkins rested all of his stars from the last game: Yuta Watanabe, Ivan Rabb, Jevon Carter and Julian Washington all sat out.
That gave players like 7’1 Doral Moore, and guards like Shaq Buchannon, Ja Morant’s Backcourt mate from Murray State, and Dusty Hannahs a chance to show what they can do.
Hannahs lead the Grizz with 20 points, but the Spurs were on fire from downtown.
Kelden Johnson winds up with 29, including a 3-quarter court bomb to end the third quarter.
San Antonio Beats Memphis, 99-84. The Grizz close out the Salt Lake session Wednesday against Cleveland.
