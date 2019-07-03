Grizzlies trade Chandler Parsons to Hawks, ESPN reports

Parsons and Grizzlies management have had a tumultuous relationship. In January, it was reported that Parsons had been cleared to play, but was not being allowed on the court by management, who wanted him to make a stint with the G-League Memphis Hustle--something Parsons was unwilling to do. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported Parsons shouted “Let me play” toward General Manager Chris Wallace after making three-pointers during practice.