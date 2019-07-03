Grizzlies trade Chandler Parsons to Hawks, ESPN reports

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies have traded Chandler Parsons, according to ESPN.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports Parsons has been traded to Atlanta for Solomon Hill and Miles Plumlee.
Wojnarowski also said Parsons and Memphis tried to reach a buyout on his contract, but were unable to reach an agreement.
Parsons signed a four year, $94 million contract with Memphis in 2016, in a move that has generally been considered a disaster.
Parsons played in just 95 games in three seasons with the Grizzlies due to continuous knee injuries and never averaged as many as eight points per game.
Parsons and Grizzlies management have had a tumultuous relationship. In January, it was reported that Parsons had been cleared to play, but was not being allowed on the court by management, who wanted him to make a stint with the G-League Memphis Hustle--something Parsons was unwilling to do. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported Parsons shouted “Let me play” toward General Manager Chris Wallace after making three-pointers during practice.
He eventually returned to the team to finish out the season but was largely inefficient in 2018-19. The three-point specialist shot well below his career percentages (just .309 from three) and didn’t contribute much elsewhere.
Atlanta will now be on the hook for the remaining $25 million left on his contract.
Hill also signed a huge deal in 2016, albeit for much less money. New Orleans inked him to a four year, $48 million deal that has also been seen as a poor deal. He averaged seven points per game in 2016-17 but has barely seen the floor since.
Plumlee was a once-promising big man from Duke that has bounced around the league. Now 30, Plumlee hasn’t played 20 minutes per game since 2013-14.
