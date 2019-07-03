Harassment allegations prompt external review into UofM women’s basketball program

“Recognizing that student-athletes are students first, the University of Memphis strives to create an atmosphere that holistically supports their growth and development as a student and as an athlete. Therefore, it is the University’s commitment and responsibility to provide our student-athletes with an opportunity to learn, play and succeed in an environment free from harassment and abuse. The University takes complaints of abuse and harassment seriously and investigates when matters are brought to its attention. In light of recent developments in the Athletics’ department and the seriousness of some of the allegations made, the University initiated an independent, external review and assessment of the women’s basketball program. The results of that review and assessment will be evaluated and appropriate actions taken to ensure that the environment within our women’s basketball program is constructive, appropriate and reflective of our University’s values.”