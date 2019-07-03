Heat and humidity continue to rise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It's already feeling muggy this morning with temperatures in the upper 70s. It will be hot today with a high temperatures around 90 and a heat index of 100. We will have a mix of sun and clouds today with a chance for a few pop-up storms in the afternoon and early evening. Thankfully, the rain will be gone by the time fireworks go off tonight. It will still feel warm this evening with lows in the mid 70s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 20%. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: 90.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. 20%. Winds: SW 5 mph. Low: 75.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will remain sticky for the rest of the week with a heat index 100 and above. Pop-up afternoon thunderstorms will be possible each day. This means that there could be some rain on Fourth of July afternoon and evening. However, rain will move out after sunset and it will be dry for fireworks on Thursday night. Friday will be one of the hottest days of the week with a heat index around 105.
WEEKEND: Temperatures will remain in the 90s over the weekend and the heat index will stay between 100 and 105. A few afternoon storms will be possible, but this weekend is definitely not a wash-out. The best chances will be on Sunday as a weak front approaches the area.
NEXT WEEK: We will hold this stifling heat in place next week too with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Stray afternoon downpours will be in the forecast on Monday and Tuesday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.