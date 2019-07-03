Man arrested for shooting and killing 2-year-old girl; mother calls shooter “family friend”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man wanted for shooting and killing a 2-year-old girl just before Thanksgiving last year has been taken into custody.
U.S. Marshals apprehended 27-year-old Jermichael Davis without incident earlier today.
Davis is facing a first degree murder and aggravated child abuse charges for shooting into a Hickory Hill apartment killing 2-year-old Anaya Boyd.
Boyd’s mother says Davis and his girlfriend once lived with her and were considered family friends.
“We were taking care of them, treating them like family and you do something like that,” said Taylor Boyd.
Memphis police say the shooting happened around 1:30 in the morning last November at the Enclave apartments on Hickory Hill Road. Jermichael Davis shot multiple rounds through a door from the outside.
Witnesses at the time of the shooting said Davis started with a pistol and once the magazine was emptied moved on to a rifle.
Boyd says she had just gotten off work and was lying down when the shooting started. “I got up. I was screaming. I was looking for my kids,” said Boyd.
Boyd’s 5-year-old son was also in the house at the time of the shooting. He wasn’t hurt, but her 2-year-old Anaya was shot in the head and died instantly. The child's father Mikal Grogan told investigators that he sold marijuana from his residence and was shooting dice prior to the shooting.
Shortly after the shooting, Grogan charged with child neglect and aggravated child endangerment., but as of early last month he was given and additional charge of first degree murder. “ I think they should let him go, like he didn't do anything, like how can they say he did something. He didn't pull the trigger,” said Boyd.
We reached out to the District Attorney’s office for an official statement as to why they upgraded charges against the child’s father. We have not yet heard back.
