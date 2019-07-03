MPD officers don’t have authority to ticket for hands free law--yet

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department said Tuesday that its officers don’t have the authority to issue tickets under the state’s new Hands Free law.
The law prohibits using a cell phone with your hands while driving in Tennessee as of July 1. You can still talk on your phone with a bluetooth device.
An MPD spokesperson said the department needs a local ordinance passed first. Memphis City Council members did not give a time frame on when that would happen.
Tennessee Highway Patrol Sergeant Chris Richardson said THP will issue tickets and enforce the new law. It’s a Class C misdemeanor if you get caught and fines range from $50 to $200.
The hands-free law is just one of more than 100 that went into effect Monday in Tennessee.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.