MPD releases pictures of suspects in violent protest after Brandon Webber shooting

A police cruiser had a smashed window amid the protests. (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | July 3, 2019 at 11:11 AM CDT - Updated July 3 at 11:11 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are asking for help identifying five suspects in the violent protest after a deadly shooting last month involving U.S. marshals.

On June 12, a U.S. marshal task force shot and killed Brandon Webber who was wanted for shooting a man five times and stealing his car. Investigators say Webber rammed marshals’ vehicles with the stolen car and got out with a gun before they opened fire.

The shooting happened in the Frayser community and prompted a large protest that resulted in three dozen law enforcement officers’ injuries and damage to more than a dozen of their vehicles. A nearby fire station was also vandalized.

Memphis police weren’t involved in the shooting but responded to help control the growing crowd.

Memphis police say these men threatened officers, threw objects at them and damaged police cars June 12 after U.S. marshals shot and killed Brandon Webber in Frayser. (Source: MPD)
Police say the suspects in these pictures were seen on camera making threats to officers, throwing objects at them and destroying police vehicles.

If you recognize them, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH

