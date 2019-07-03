Nearly 900k travelers expected through Volunteer State this holiday week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Almost 900,000 people will drive through Tennessee on their way to their holiday destination this week.
Wednesday is the busiest day on the road, with AAA expecting record travel across the country. The worst time to hit the road will between 4:30 and 6 p.m.
In all, more than 40 million people are expected to travel by car, with millions more travelling by air.
During Independence Day week, 892,000 people are expected to travel through Tennessee. To make driving a little easier, TDOT is temporarily suspending all construction-related lane closures at noon Wednesday.
"That traffic will be mixing with the commuter traffic which is the perfect storm for traffic congestion," AAA's Megan Cooper said. "If you can plan out your trip so you're not traveling in those peek times."
Some of the top Fourth of July destinations are Seattle, Orlando and California.
Memphis International Airport has seen record numbers this summer, including more than 10,000 passengers through the airport during one day of Memphis in May.
If you traveled during the last two months and made your flight, it may be good practice for this week.
Airport officials say to always expect lines and make sure you get to the airport at least two hours before your flight.
To make your pass through TSA as efficient as possible, remember to avoid bringing weapons in your carry-ons and no liquids more than 3.4 ounces.
The airport said after a busy few months, they're prepared for the holiday crowd.
"May and June were our busiest months in 11 years in the terms of the number of people coming through the security checkpoints," MEM spokesman Glen Thomas said. "It's definitely busier here, and passengers need to be prepared to travel this weekend."
Getting early will also help with parking. Economy parking is already filling up and often times gets full during holiday travel times.
