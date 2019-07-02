South Carolina couple celebrates 60th anniversary with adorable surprise photo shoot

ALLENTOWN, N.J. (WIS) - Here’s what young love looks like when it never grows old.
Ginger and George Brown are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary this month. And no – these aren’t their wedding photos, they’re anniversary photos! The shoot was arranged as a surprise by their granddaughter, Abigail, who owns and operates “Abigail Gingerale Photography” alongside her husband, Andy. She said they knew they had to do something special for the pair because they are the “best grandparents ever!”
They contacted some of their vendor friends to provide makeup, hair, wardrobe, and flowers.
“Grandmom was more nervous than anyone,” Abigail said. “She had never gotten any kind of professional hair and makeup done let alone fancy pictures, so we had to reassure her that she was going to rock this thing!”
Meanwhile, Abigail says Granddad wasn’t quite as nervous and looked “super dapper.” Abigail writes: “Almost the entirety of the shoot consisted of Granddad cracking jokes, which would in turn cause Grandmom to break out in laughter. She would usually return with a coy comment as Grandad gave her a kiss on the cheek!”
The best part – after 60 years, 4 kids, 18 grandkids, and 19 great- grandkids, they still have so much love to share. They have three pieces of advice for young couples:
- “Don’t go to bed angry.”
- “Be prepared to forgive, always, because you just have to do it.”
- “Maintain a good sense of humor.”
The pair was married on June 6th, 1959.
