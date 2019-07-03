A stray shower or storm through early evening

Expect a partly cloudy sky with increasing clouds by late afternoon. An isolated shower or storm is possible, especially in north Mississippi. Highs will be around 90 with the heat index approaching 100.
TONIGHT: An early shower or storm. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
4TH OF JULY: Independence Day will be similar with an isolated shower or storm through sunset. It won’t be a washout but if you have outdoor activities planned, be prepared to take it indoors as showers and storms could pass by during the hottest part of the day. A storm or two could linger past sunset and could interrupt one or two of the fireworks celebrations. Highs will be around 90.
FRIDAY: Expect much of the same as highs reach the lower 90s along with lows in the 70s. An isolated afternoon shower or storm is possible, but it’s only a 20% chance.
WEEKEND: Continued hot and humid with a partly cloudy sky both days. Highs will be in the low 90s with lows in the mid 70s. A weak front will slowly approach from the north kicking off a few showers or storms but it’s only about a 20-30% chance.
NEXT WEEK: Rain chance looks fairly low most of the week with highs in the low to mid 90s. The heat index may hit 105 by Wednesday of next week. Look for a partly cloudy sky each day. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s at night.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
