Tennessee to host Real ID Days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You may have heard or read a lot about the REAL ID that will soon be a requirement in Tennessee and across the country. If you’re not familiar, you will need a REAL ID to enter Federal buildings or even get on a plane.
To help get you ready for the new identification cards, the Tennessee Department of Safety will host REAL ID days. On July 11th, August 8th and September 12th the state will only process REAL IDs at all 44 of its full-service driver service centers.
Don’t worry, if you can’t make it to one of the state’s REAL ID days, you have until October 2020 to get your REAL ID which is when the law goes into effect.
