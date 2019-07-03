Travelers prep for busiest travel day of season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nearly 50 million people will hit the road this week, according to AAA. Millions more will take to the skies. Holiday travel for July 4th is in full swing, with the busiest day expected to be Wednesday.
Lines, honks and congestion are what we all may imagine when we say millions are traveling this holiday. Take it from these travelers, sometimes there’s no point in stressing.
“Stay calm, relax, have you stuff ready in time just in case the line goes faster than you think,” Airport travelers Jessica Nies and Scott Lee said.
“At the end of the day, be happy we're able to go travel and see things,” Airport traveler Don McMillian said.
That’s all coming from passengers waiting in a long line to check their bags and gearing up for another long line at security. Memphis International Airport has seen record-breaking days to start the summer travel season, and officials there said they’re prepared for another busy week.
“May and June were our busiest months in terms of people going through the security checkpoint in 11 years,” Glen Thomas with Memphis International Airport said. “It’s definitely busier here.”
Remember, you can’t bring firearms in your carry-ons, and liquids can’t be over 3.4 ounces if going through security. Arrive at least 2 hours early for your flight.
“I think we got here pretty early,” Nies said. “At least the two hours they recommend.”
On the roads, AAA says it will be a record number with about 49 million people driving to their destination. Nearly 900,000 people will drive through Tennessee.
With Wednesday projected as the busiest time to travel, AAA said the window between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. may make your trip even more busy.
“That traffic will be mixing with the commuter traffic which is the perfect storm for traffic congestion,” Megan Cooper with AAA Tennessee said.
To make things easier, TDOT will suspend construction-related lane closures for the rest of the week. Also, look out for extra police patrols.
