UofM names 1st female dean of law school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis has named a new dean for the Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law.
Katharine Traylor Schaffzin is the first woman in the law school’s history to serve as dean.
Schaffzin has been with the UofM since 2009, most recently serving as interim deal of Memphis Law for the last year.
“I am humbled and honored to serve the University of Memphis in this capacity,” said Schaffzin. “It is a privilege to partner with the exceptional faculty of the law school and to work with our dedicated staff in promoting the success of our amazing students."
Schaffzin joined the law school a decade ago as an assistant professor and has since been tenured and promoted to full professor. She previously served as dean of Academic Affairs and director of Faculty Development.
