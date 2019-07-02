Young girl manages to escape an attempted kidnapping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - "My 4-year-old all she would say he almost got me. He almost got me and my other two girls told me the same thing, he almost grabbed me," said Hannah Hendrix.
The girls were with their 10-year-old step-sister, who we are not identifying because she is a minor, acted quickly. “I grabbed my little sister and pulled her close to me,” said Hendrix.
The families say until then, there hadn’t been any problems at the Oak Grove Campground.
"We’d been watching them all day long go to the bathroom, play at the playground. Other little kids were there. Nothing happened,” said Brady Denton.
That last bathroom visit was around midnight, but the bathroom was only a few yards away from the parents.
Witnesses told Panola County Sheriff’s investigators the man had a flashlight.
They also say he ran off when the girls started screaming. These parents like Hannah Hendrix say they are proud of their children because they did what they have been taught to do.
“We’ve always taught them if any stranger tries to talk to them or they feel like they are in harm’s way run, run,” said Hendrix.
