City of Bartlett hosts Fireworks Extravaganza

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - Bartlett celebrated America’s birthday Wednesday night with its annual star-spangled Fireworks Extravaganza.
Residents flocked to the Bobby Flaherty Community Center to see the show.
Live music was provided by the Bartlett community concert band.
The event featured concession stands, lots of children's activities and even a car show.
We spoke with families asking them, what does the 4th of July mean to you and what does it mean to be an American?
Many people mentioned that despite political differences in our country right now, they’re proud to be Americans.
The crowd enjoyed a 20-minute display. The weather cooperated, making it a great night to be out in Bartlett.
