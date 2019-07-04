Fireworks forecast is hot with a stray storm

A few showers or storms will pop up in spots through the afternoon and toward sunset. Temperatures will top out around 90, except in rain-cooled areas. Heat index readings will range from 95-100. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: An early shower or storm. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Expect much of the same as highs reach the lower 90s along with lows in the 70s. An isolated afternoon shower or storm is possible, but it’s only a 20% chance.
WEEKEND: Continued hot and humid with a partly cloudy sky both days. Highs will be in the low 90s with lows in the mid 70s. A weak front will slowly approach from the north kicking off a few showers or storms but it’s only about a 20-30% chance.
NEXT WEEK: Rain chance looks fairly low most of the week with highs in the low to mid 90s. The heat index may hit 105 by Wednesday of next week. Look for a partly cloudy sky each day. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s at night.
