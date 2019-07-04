Fourth of July celebration underway at Mud Island

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cities across the Mid-South are getting ready to celebrate the Fourth of July, including Memphis.
The big fireworks show for the city will happen Downtown at a new attraction.
As crews prepare for thousands of visitors to head to Mud Island Park for the Independence Day Spectacular, it's met with lots of excitement and new changes.
"This is a great park. I mean the city, everything they're doing with the downtown riverfront is amazing. It's fun, people should come check it out,” said Rachael Geiser, resident.
Rachael Geiser and her family started the July 4th celebration early, enjoying the views and food trucks at the park.
Others took a dip in the splash pad but planned to return to witness the new “Memphis” sign lit up in honor of the holiday.
"So, we're going to light it red, white and blue. So, you'll have to bring your phones and get your Instagram shot of the Memphis sign all lit up red, white and blue,” said Ruby Zielinski, Memphis River Parks.
Before the sky is illuminated with Fourth of July fireworks, there will be live music by local artists with an extension of the "Vibe on the Island" concert series.
"We really wanted to change this year's fourth of July. We've done this every year, but we really wanted to do kind of a different kind of event and really focus on Memphis and Memphis music,” said Zielinski.
Artists performing include Marcella Simien, Black Cream and Ping Rose.
"Memphis is starting to pop off lately, with much more events and things happening around town. You can see it from outside and you can see it from here, too. It's cool to even be considered to come do something,” said Ping Rose, musician.
Live music kicks off at 6 p.m. and the fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.
It’s a free event, but you do have to pay for parking. Remember Riverside Drive is closed, if you’re planning to make a trip downtown for the show.
