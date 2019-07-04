Germantown car wash welcomes hearing-impaired workers

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - A car wash in Germantown has the community talking, and it’s not just because they will give you a nice, new shine.
The Perfection Car Wash on the corner of Wolf River Boulevard and Germantown Parkway offers an opportunity to people having a hard time finding a job due to their disabilities.
Co-owner Keith Marshall explained that they hire hearing-impaired employees, and about half of their staff members are deaf.
He said they want to provide a place to work for those who have difficulties finding a job because of those disabilities.
"We were able to open up a location for them so they could be able to feed their families and also pick up a trade," he said.
Word of their positive environment and hard work quickly spread in the community, and Marshall said they started getting busier since opening in 2018.
One customer, Maddie Taylor, said she came to get her car washed after hearing about their services.
"My bosses actually came here about a month ago and loved her experience – had the best time and her car looked amazing, so I knew I had to come try it out," she said.
They offer hand car washes seven days a week, and Marshall said their goal is to make cars look brand new.
Co-owner Maurice Pelly said since their opening they owe all of their success to the Germantown community.
"I just want to extend my arms out to everybody," he said.
The Perfection Car Wash is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.
