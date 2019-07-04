Grizzlies leave Salt Lake summer league with win over the Cavs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There were lots of fireworks for the Memphis Grizzlies as we approached the end of the NBA free agency moratorium.
But, we’ll start with summer league action as the Griz wrapped up play in Salt Lake City.
Head Coach Taylor Jenkins ran his stars out Wednesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers..
Second-year Forward Yuta Watanabe, who played college ball at George Washington, looked like a veteran on the court and scored the Grizzlies’ first six points, making it look easy.
Watanabe wound up with 12 points.
Keenan Evans, an undrafted rookie from NCAA runner-up Texas Tech, lead Memphis with 20 points.
The Griz beat the Cavs 81-68 to finish 2-1 in Utah.
Next, they move on to the Las Vegas NBA Summer League starting Saturday night.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.