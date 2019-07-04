Grizzlies make trades to ship Parsons, get assets and talent

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies’ front office pulled off two deals involving two teams and five players.
One of those players is Chandler Parsons.
The Grizzlies traded Parsons and the $24 mIllion left on his contract to the Atlanta Hawks for two players, whose combined salaries total Parsons.
Hailed as the biggest free agent signing in Grizzlies history three years ago, Parsons came in as damaged goods with several knee surgeries limiting his effectiveness and playing time. He appeared in just 95 games during that span.
From Atlanta, the Griz get big man Miles Plumlee, a six-foot 11-inches, 250-pound backup center who’s had knee issues himself. He played just 18 games last year. This will be his sixth team in the last seven years.
Wing Solomon Hill is the second player from the Hawks heading to Memphis. The 28-year-old is an NBA journeyman who’s also played for the Pacers and the Pelicans.
The Grizzlies reportedly feel Hill and Plumlee’s deals will be easier to move going forward. Both players will make about $12 million on expiring contracts.
The Grizzlies made more moves for players they might actually keep.
Memphis trading recently acquired veteran Kyle Korver, and second-year backup point guard Jevon Carter to the Phoenix Suns for Josh Jackson and De’Anthony Melton.
Carter, noted more defense, spent most of last season with the G-League Hustle. The 38-year-old Korver was obtained from Utah in the Mike Conley Trade.
In return, Memphis gets Josh Jackson, who was the number four pick in the 2017 Draft. He’s a six-foot-eight swingman with excellent athleticism who can run the floor and finish at the rim. The 22-year old played 79 games for the Suns last season averaging 11.5 pts, 4.4 pts and 2.3 assists per game.
The final piece for Memphis is DeAnthony Melton, The six-foot-three guard was a second round pick last season out of USC. He has the ability to light it up from long range and could be seen as a spot up shooter.
Their additions could clear the way for the Grizzlies to waive veteran guard Avery Bradley, who would be owed more than $12 million if still on the roster by Monday.
