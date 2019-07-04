Man driving stolen car causes crash, injuring 2 people

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are in the hospital after police say they were hit by someone driving a stolen car Wednesday night.
“When I heard that boom, I knew it was an accident,” said Albert Larry, witness.
Albert Larry had just gotten home from fishing when he heard the two-car crash outside his home on Carnes Avenue and Greer Street.
A green sedan wrapped around a pole and items sprawled across the yard nearby.
“[I wondered] how long it will be before the ambulance get there, cause they needed assistance soon. [It was a] bad situation,” said Larry.
WMC Action News 5 was there as medical crews loaded a child into an ambulance. He appeared to be alert.
Another woman was injured as well.
It's unclear who was at fault, but the second car in the crash was stolen. The suspect inside the car fled the scene.
We asked MPD if they were pursuing the suspect when the crash occurred and they said no.
“It was just so sad for me to see that kid,” said Larry.
Police say the child is in non-critical condition and is expected to be okay.
Investigators say the adult woman in the car is in critical but stable condition.
Again, the suspect in the stolen car is still on the run...
If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-2274.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.