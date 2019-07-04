MHP investigating hit and run after DeSoto county teen dies

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi highway patrol is investigating a hit and run crash that killed a DeSoto county teen. Investigators say his motorcycle collided with an 18-wheeler last month.
It was along Highway 178 that investigators say the motorcycle driven by Christopher M. Perry collided with an 18-wheeler.
The accident occurred on June 27 around 11 a.m.
“Anytime you’re riding on a two-lane road where you’re meeting traffic, you have to be extra alert,” said Tommy Mullins, motorcyclist.
The 2007 Yamaha driven by Perry was heading westbound on Highway 178 near Red Banks Road when he collided with the truck.
"There’s a lot of trucks into that freeway right there. A lot of big trucks and they can’t see the motorcycles for sure,” said Buddy Lee, resident.
Mullins rides that stretch of 178 often. He’s been riding motorcycles all his life, but he still takes safety riding courses.
“If you’re driving a car or truck you’re not thinking about motorcycles. That’s one of the reasons I ride a big motorcycle that makes lots of noise and people see it a little better," said Mullins.
Those who knew 19-year-old Perry told us he was beloved. One neighbor told us hundreds of people attended his service.
In an online obituary, Perry is called silly, compassionate and an avid outdoors-man. He was also family-orientated and a kind young man.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest. A spokesperson told us several private donors have come forward so they expect that reward to increase. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
