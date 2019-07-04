Nashville officer killed by teen leading police on high-speed chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Metro Nashville Police officer was killed in a crash Thursday morning.
According to WSMV, an officer followed a white Ford Fusion with high beams around 3 a.m. Police said the driver of the Fusion ran a flashing red light at Interstate Drive and Woodland Street, hitting another officer’s patrol car.
That officer, identified as 28-year-old John Anderson, smashed into a light pole and was killed.
The driver of the Ford Fusion is a 17-year-old girl. She is charged with vehicular homicide but has not been identified yet.
A passenger in the car, an 18-year-old girl, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Officer Anderson was a four-year veteran of the force from North Carolina.
