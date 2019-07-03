Rain chances, heat, & humidity continue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A typical summertime pattern remains in place for the July 4th holiday and into the weekend. Although, a somewhat drier, hotter, and mugger pattern is shaping up for next week.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy WIND: SW 5 LOW: 75
THURSDAY: Isolated Storms WIND: SW 5-10 HIGH: 90
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy WIND: SW 5 LOW: 75
THIS WEEK: Expect a hot, humid, and mainly dry day tomorrow with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms possible during the afternoon and early evening hours. Heat indices will range from the mid 90s to just above 100 from midday to late afternoon. Friday will be much the same with a partly cloudy sky, isolated afternoon showers or storms, and highs again near 90 with lows in the mid 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of afternoon showers or storms and high temperatures in the lower 90s with lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers or storms and highs near 90 and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm and highs in the low 90s with lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with slightly warmer temperatures. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 90s with lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and high temperatures in the mid 90s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.