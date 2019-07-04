Tracking more heat, humidity and isolated showers

NEXT WEEK: We are tracking partly cloudy skies for Monday with a slight chance for a shower in the afternoon with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the middle 70s. Tuesday we are looking at partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for rain along with slightly warmer afternoon highs in the middle to lower 90s and overnight lows in the 70s. Wednesday expect much the same, with afternoon highs in the middle to lower 90s and overnight lows in the 70s along with an afternoon shower or storm possible due to the heat and humidity in place. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest on your Mid-South forecast.