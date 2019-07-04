Tracking more heat, humidity and isolated showers

The hot and humid forecast sticks around again today along with the afternoon pop-up to isolated shower and storm chances.
Typical summertime pattern is expected for our July 4th. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs soaring into the lower 90s and heat index values reaching near 100 degrees. Afternoon pop-up to isolated shower and storms will again be possible today, due to the heat and humidity. Winds will be out of the southwest around 5 to 10 mph today diminishing to the south around 5 mph tonight. Shower activity will begin to wane as we push through the evening one the sun sets. Lows tonight will fall into the middle 70s with mostly cloudy skies and muggy feeling sticking around.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 30% chance. Winds: Southwest around 5 to 10 mph. High: 91.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance. Winds: South around 5 mph. Low: 75.
FRIDAY: Tomorrow is looking much the same as today with afternoon highs soaring into the lower 90s and heat index values into the upper 90s to lower 100s. Isolated shower and storm chances are possible in the afternoon due to the heating of the day. Partly cloudy skies will prevail through the day and overnight. Lows fall into the middle 60s with the rain chances diminishing once the sunsets. Overall a very typical summertime pattern in place.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday is looking partly cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm and highs in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the 70s. Sunday we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered afternoon showers and storms and highs right near 90 degrees along with overnight lows in the middle 70s.
NEXT WEEK: We are tracking partly cloudy skies for Monday with a slight chance for a shower in the afternoon with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the middle 70s. Tuesday we are looking at partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for rain along with slightly warmer afternoon highs in the middle to lower 90s and overnight lows in the 70s. Wednesday expect much the same, with afternoon highs in the middle to lower 90s and overnight lows in the 70s along with an afternoon shower or storm possible due to the heat and humidity in place. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest on your Mid-South forecast.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
