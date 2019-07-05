Affidavit: Memphis woman confesses to raping sleeping friend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman is facing charges after police say she admitted to raping her friend.
Trinika Lockett, 18, is charged with aggravated rape.
According to a police report, Lockett and the victim were out drinking June 23 and returned to Lockett’s home. The victim fell asleep on the couch and woke up to Lockett kissing her breasts and a man raping her.
The victim reported the incident to police and later identified both suspects from a photo lineup.
According to the report, Lockett gave police a typed statement July 4 admitting to raping the victim.
So far, no other arrests have been made.
