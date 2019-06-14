Air Choice One officially launches flights from Jonesboro to Destin

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Taking a vacation to Florida is now a little easier for those of us in Northeast Arkansas.
Air Choice One announced in mid-June, it would offer flights from Jonesboro to Destin, Florida.
The inaugural flight from Jonesboro took place Thursday, July 4, after a ribbon cutting was held.
The flight from the Jonesboro Municipal Airport to Destin Executive Airport will include a stop in Jackson, Tenn. One round-trip flight will be available daily each Thursday, Friday, Sunday, and Monday, according to a news release.
They can be purchased online at airchoiceone.com or by calling 866-435-9847.
