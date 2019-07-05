Caboclo to participate in Grizzlies’ Summer League games

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Memphis player who will take part in Vegas play is Grizzlies Forward Bruno Caboclo.
Downtown Bruno is entering his 5th year in the league after being drafted as a late-round project by the Toronto Raptors in 2014. He played one year with Sacramento before coming to Memphis last season.
The 6′9″ Brazilian with the 7′7″ wingspan showed promise for the Grizzlies both offensively and defensively. With all the additions Memphis has made lately, this will be a critical Summer for Bruno.
