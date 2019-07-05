Deadly shooting stemmed from argument over $50, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of shooting another man over $50 is expected in court Friday.
Police said Willie Wilson is responsible for killing Christopher King.
The shooting was part of a deadly 24 hours in Memphis with ten victim in six different shootings.
King was shot and killed June 27 on Kimball Avenue.
Court documents say a woman was sitting in King's car when she heard someone call his name. She then heard gunshots before seeing King fall to the ground.
Several other witnesses identified Wilson as the shooting.
Wilson was arrested Thursday and faces a charge of first-degree murder.
