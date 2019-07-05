EMCC football player killed in wreck in Clarke Co.

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - According to WTOK, MHP reported that an EMCC football player was killed in a wreck in Clarke County Wednesday.
WTOK reports that 20-year-old Zquavius Crain of Gulfport died as a result of a one vehicle roll over that happened around 4:45 p.m. Two other teammates were in the car with him at the time of the wreck. Jeremiah Braziel and Keon Moore had to be extracted from the car and taken to Jackson via life flight where they are still hospitalized.
The crash happened on I-59 southbound at mile marker 132 just past the South Enterprise exit.
WTOK says that MHP reported a 2006 Toyota Avalon was driving southbound on I-59 when it left the road and drove into the median then crossed into the southbound lanes before driving into the woods and hitting a tree.
EMCC released a statement that read:
“East Mississippi Community College is mourning the tragic death of Zae Crain, a rising freshman and talented student athlete. Crain, along with Jeremiah Braziel, and Keon Moore, all of Gulfport, were traveling home for the holiday weekend when they were involved in a severe car accident. Braziel and Moore were badly injured and Crain was tragically killed in the crash. Please keep the Crain family, Jeremiah Braziel, Keon Moore, their classmates and teammates in your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this tremendous loss.”
