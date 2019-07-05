Families mourn loss of 2 men killed in July 4 ATV crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Family and friends are mourning the deaths of two men who died on the 4th of July in an ATV crash.
It happened along Sandy Ridge Road in Byhalia Thursday evening.
A family friend says the two men were close friends and no strangers to riding ATVs.
"Today, I still can’t even process it. It doesn’t even seem true,” said Faith Richie.
Richie’s still trying to make sense of it all. She was close friends with 23-year-old Tevin Hardin.
"He’s a really good guy and I hate that this had to happen to him,” said Richie.
Hardin died when his ATV collided with the ATV driven by 29-year-old Denorris Robinson. Robinson was also killed.
"Tevin was very outgoing, so friendly and kind. He was the type of person that if you needed something he was there,” said Richie.
Hardin’s family says the two young men were close friends and often rode ATVs together.
"Nobody was down here to see what happened. Nobody was there to witness the accident,” said Hardin’s uncle Sammie Phillips.
Phillips says the two men weren’t wearing helmets, and he has a message for anyone who gets behind the wheel of a four-wheeler.
"Wear a helmet. You definitely have to wear a helmet,” said Phillips.
Robinson’s family was too upset to talk to us on camera but said the 29-year-old leaves behind five children. They say was kind, hardworking and a family man.
"Both families are going through a lot. Both lost a loved one. Crashes and accidents happen. Best thing we can do is just stay prayed up,” said Phillips.
As for Richie, she finds peace in knowing the young man she calls her big brother is in a better place.
"He’s one of a kind and I know he’s up there living his best life,” said Richie.
