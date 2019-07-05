A few showers possible, high humidity continues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It's clear this morning, but showers could start popping up as early as 10 am. Temperatures are in the 70s right now and it already feels muggy. This afternoon will be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s and a heat index of 100. Scattered showers and storms will be possible through early evening, but we will see clearing by 9 pm. Lows this evening will be in the mid 70s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 30%. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: 90.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. 20%. Winds: SW 5 mph. Low: 76.
WEEKEND: Temperatures will remain in the 90s over the weekend and the heat index will stay between 100 and 105. There could be a few scattered storms on Saturday, but the best chances will be late in the evening. Therefore, Saturday looks like the better day of the weekend. The best rain chances will be on Sunday as a weak front moves through the area. It won’t be a wash-out, but you should expect to see passing rain in the morning and early afternoon.
NEXT WEEK: Next week looks mostly dry with only pop-up storms in the afternoon, which is very typical for this time of year. High temperatures will continue to climb and could be nearly 95 degrees by Wednesday. Due to the high humidity, the heat index will be above 100 all next week.
