A few showers possible, high humidity continues

WEEKEND: Temperatures will remain in the 90s over the weekend and the heat index will stay between 100 and 105. There could be a few scattered storms on Saturday, but the best chances will be late in the evening. Therefore, Saturday looks like the better day of the weekend. The best rain chances will be on Sunday as a weak front moves through the area. It won’t be a wash-out, but you should expect to see passing rain in the morning and early afternoon.