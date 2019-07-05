5 Great Things: Stranger helps WWII veteran see lost love again, 12-year-old saves neighbor from fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been a great week across the Mid-South as we celebrated the 4th of July Thursday. Before it comes to an end, let’s look back at 5 Great Things that happened.
Thanks to a complete stranger, a Mid-South veteran will get the chance to see his long lost love again. The two first met during WWII and reunited on D-Day in France. But now the two will get to meet again here in the Mid-South
A Collierville public service employee received a state award for his 21 years of service for the Public Works department. The Murphy Snoderly Award is given to Alfred Lewis for being dedicated to his work.
A Memphis firefighter was in the right place at the right time. While traveling in South Carolina, Jay Erwin performed CPR to revive a man at the airport. The man survived after having an emergency surgery.
A 12-year-old Arkansas boy is being credited for alerting neighbors to a house fire. Terry Bledsoe was outside when his neighbor’s home caught on fire. The young boy quickly ran to let the owner know, getting them to safety.
A car wash in Germantown won’t only get your car clean. The owner of Perfection Car Wash only hires people who have trouble finding a job because of their disabilities.
