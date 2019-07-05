5 Great Things: Stranger helps WWII veteran see lost love again, 12-year-old saves neighbor from fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been a great week across the Mid-South as we celebrated the 4th of July Thursday. Before it comes to an end, let’s look back at 5 Great Things that happened.

Stranger helps veteran see lost love again

Thanks to a complete stranger, a Mid-South veteran will get the chance to see his long lost love again. The two first met during WWII and reunited on D-Day in France. But now the two will get to meet again here in the Mid-South

Collierville employee receives award

A Collierville public service employee received a state award for his 21 years of service for the Public Works department. The Murphy Snoderly Award is given to Alfred Lewis for being dedicated to his work.

Local firefighter revives man at South Carolina airport

A Memphis firefighter was in the right place at the right time. While traveling in South Carolina, Jay Erwin performed CPR to revive a man at the airport. The man survived after having an emergency surgery.

12-year-old alerts family to house fire

A 12-year-old Arkansas boy is being credited for alerting neighbors to a house fire. Terry Bledsoe was outside when his neighbor’s home caught on fire. The young boy quickly ran to let the owner know, getting them to safety.

Car wash hires people with disabilities

A car wash in Germantown won’t only get your car clean. The owner of Perfection Car Wash only hires people who have trouble finding a job because of their disabilities.

