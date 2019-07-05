Man arrested in connection with Orange Mound homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police made another arrest stemming from a 24-hour span of violence last month.
Investigators say the suspect is responsible for a shooting that happened June 27 on Kimball Avenue near Lamar.
A man was found on the scene, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as Christopher King. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
The suspect fled the scene in a white car. He has since been identified as 21-year-old Willie Wilson.
Witnesses say they overheard Wilson and King arguing over money.
Police took Wilson into custody Thursday.
