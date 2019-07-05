Man arrested in connection with Orange Mound homicide

Willie Wilson
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | July 4, 2019 at 10:53 PM CDT - Updated July 4 at 11:06 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police made another arrest stemming from a 24-hour span of violence last month.

Investigators say the suspect is responsible for a shooting that happened June 27 on Kimball Avenue near Lamar.

A man was found on the scene, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as Christopher King. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The suspect fled the scene in a white car. He has since been identified as 21-year-old Willie Wilson.

Witnesses say they overheard Wilson and King arguing over money.

Police took Wilson into custody Thursday.

