Man arrested for DUI after hitting multiple cars and wrecking in midtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Friday, neighbors in Central Gardens said they are thankful nobody was hurt after a suspected drunk driver flew down a street, hitting a parked car and a tree in the early morning hours of July 4.
But police said there’s even more to the story. The driver, who’s now charged with DUI and reckless driving, was running from a crash he caused on Union Avenue.
Video obtained by WMC Action News 5 from near Linden and Kimbrough in midtown shows a truck speeding down the residential street just before 4 a.m. on Independence Day. Moments later, a car follows behind it.
Investigators said that truck was driven by 23-year-old Billy Rainey of Collierville.
According to police reports, Rainey rear-ended a car at Union and Cleveland. The car, seen in the video, followed him through midtown. Rainey slammed into a parked Toyota Corolla in the near Linden and Kimbrough and kept going.
Police said Rainey’s recklessness ended when he and his truck hit a tree at Linden and Rozelle. The truck was totaled, according to investigators. On Friday pieces of Rainey’s vehicle remained on the side of the street.
The crash and the aftermath woke neighbors like Robin Redd.
“A lot of blue lights, that’s what woke us up,” she said.
Officers noted that Rainey had blood shot eyes, slurred speech and was unable to walk. Neighbors said the situation could have been much worse.
“There’s cars always parked out here,” said Redd, “Really fortunate people didn’t get hurt.”
Rainey was taken to Regional One and then booked at 201 Poplar, charged with DUI, reckless driving, public intoxication, leaving the scene of an accident and a due care charge.
He’s since posted bond and been released from jail.
On Friday, WMC Action News 5′s Kendall Downing went to Rainey’s last known address in Collierville for comment but the man who opened the door closed it before any questions were asked.
Rainey is due back in court July 19.
The mother of the woman whose car was hit while parked on the street told WMC Action News 5 that she didn’t want to speak on camera, but she was just thankful Rainey himself was not seriously injured.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.