Manager ‘took down’ suspect after 3 stabbed at Va. plasma center

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Three people were stabbed Thursday afternoon at a plasma donation center in Petersburg. Police say the suspect is in custody.
Officials say a man is in critical condition and two women are in fair to good condition.
Police were called to the Octapharma Plasma Center off S. Sycamore Street just before 4:50 p.m.
Irene Banks rushed to the center, where her daughter works, to be comforted by city leaders and the police chief.
“He was telling me how she is a hero," said Banks.
She says her daughter is a manager at the plasma center and jumped into action when a man began stabbing people.
Sources say, he did it with a machete.
“She took the man down, they said. My daughter did," said Banks.
Officers were able to arrest the suspect without incident. He was not shot, despite earlier reports.
As investigators get to the bottom of the crime, much of the focus is on the manager who stepped up when lives were on the line.
