Memphis soldier surprises son at school after 8-month deployment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lunch time at a Memphis summer camp ended with a heartwarming reunion Friday.
Sergeant Brandee Biggs was deployed in Afghanistan for eight months and told her son, Christopher, she wasn’t coming home until late July.
The 8-year-old got a special treat when his mom popped out of a door and surprised him while in line for lunch.
“I thought she was going to be back like at my birthday, but she actually came back before," Christopher said.
After months of communicating solely though FaceTime and phone calls, Christopher says the long-anticipated embrace was the best surprise ever.
“Amazing, it’s a blessing," Biggs said. "My main goal while I was gone was to get promoted, which I did, and just come home for my kids.”
Biggs has served in the Army for seven years as an information technology specialist and while deployed she was promoted to sergeant.
“I’m just thankful for the support from everybody who supports the military and everything that we do, and my family, my biggest supporters. Without them I wouldn’t have made it this far," she said.
Biggs says she’s happy to be home with her family, including her 2-year-old daughter Kilee and nephew Jonathan.
“It was phenomenal, I got to see my big auntie for the first time in eight months," Jonathan said.
Next, Biggs will be station in Oklahoma, but in the meantime, she says she’s happy to be home with her family to make up for lost times.
