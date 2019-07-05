MHP releases holiday enforcement numbers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol has concluded the 2019 Fourth of July enforcement period. It began Wednesday, July 3 at 12:01 a.m. and ended at midnight on July 4th.
During this time, MHP reports they issued 3300 citations with 43 DUI arrests.
They investigated a total of 63 crashes across the state. One person was killed, and nine people were injured on state, federal highways, and interstate systems.
The victim of the deadly crash was EMCC football player Zquavius Crain of Gulfport. He was traveling home for the holidays with several teammates.
MHP reminded drivers that the “Drive Right Mississippi” initiative continues through the month of July. Authorities are reminding drivers to obey the Left Hand Law, avoid distractions while driving, and remember to make sure everyone has their seatbelt on in their car.
