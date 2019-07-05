Morant rocks and rolls with west coast quake

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday’s 6.4 earthquake outside Los Angeles had most everybody on the West Coast feeling shaken up.
Even Memphis Grizzlies top draft pick Ja Morant, who’s in Las Vegas where the Grizzlies Summer League team will open play this weekend.
Morant won’t play in the Vegas Summer League because he rehabbing a knee scope about a month ago. He says he wants to be safe, but he’s there to root for his guys.
The Grizzlies open NBA Las Vegas Summer League play Saturday against the Indiana Pacers.
