More heat, humidity and a few storms heading into the weekend

An isolated shower or storm will pop up in spots through the afternoon and toward sunset. Temperatures will top out around 90, except in areas that see rain. Heat index will be around 100 or so.
TONIGHT: An early shower possible. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
WEEKEND: Continued hot and humid with a partly to mostly cloudy sky both days. Highs will be around 90 with lows in the mid 70s. A weak front will slowly approach from the north kicking off a few showers or storms but it’s only about a 20-30% chance both days.
NEXT WEEK: Rain chance looks fairly low most of the week with highs in the low to mid 90s. The heat index may hit 105 by Tuesday or Wednesday. Look for a partly cloudy sky each day. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s at night. A weak front may push in by Thursday and drop temps slightly by Friday.
