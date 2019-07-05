Norvell secures 14th commitment in a month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Fourth of July is usually reserved for baseball and barbecue, but the Memphis Tigers football team continues to make fireworks on the recruiting trail.
Linebacker Kober Wilson of Parkview High School in Georgia becomes the 14th commitment to the U of M in less than a month for the class of 2020.
Wilson, despite his 6′foot, 210 pound frame, is a solid tackler who’s seen as a threat no matter whether he lines up inside or outside. He can also drop back in pass coverage.
Wilson had 108 tackles with 6 sacks plus 8 quarterback hurries last season as a junior. Wilson commits to the Tigers over Arizona State, Louisville, and Cincinnati.
