Police searching for shooting suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police need help finding the man responsible for Thursday morning’s shooting in southwest Memphis.
Officers responded to the shooting around 6:30 a.m. on Hicky Cove near Fields Road.
Police found one man shot. The victim was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.
The suspect, who is known to the victim, was identified as 38-year-old Mario Golden.
According to investigators, Golden fled the scene in a gray four-door Nissan Altima with dark tinted windows. He was seen covering the tags of his vehicle prior to leaving the scene.
A warrant has been issued for Golden’s arrest for aggravated assault.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
