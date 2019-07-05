Police searching for shooting suspect

Mario Golden
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | July 4, 2019 at 8:31 PM CDT - Updated July 4 at 8:31 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police need help finding the man responsible for Thursday morning’s shooting in southwest Memphis.

Officers responded to the shooting around 6:30 a.m. on Hicky Cove near Fields Road.

Police respond to shooting on Hicky Cove (source: WMC-TV)
Police found one man shot. The victim was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The suspect, who is known to the victim, was identified as 38-year-old Mario Golden.

According to investigators, Golden fled the scene in a gray four-door Nissan Altima with dark tinted windows. He was seen covering the tags of his vehicle prior to leaving the scene.

Mario Golden was seen covering the tags of his vehicle prior to leaving the scene. (source: MPD)
A warrant has been issued for Golden’s arrest for aggravated assault.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

