Rain chances and temperatures will be increasing soon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The hot and muggy pattern will continue for the end of the week and beginning of the weekend. A better chance of rain will develop by the end of the weekend followed by a surge in temperatures next week.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy WIND: SW 5 LOW: 76
FRIDAY: Isolated Storms WIND: SW 5-10 HIGH: 90
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy WIND: SW 5 LOW: 76
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of afternoon showers or storms and high temperatures in the lower 90s with lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms along with highs near 90 and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm and highs in the low 90s with lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with slightly warmer temperatures. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 90s with lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy, hot, humid, and mainly dry with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders
