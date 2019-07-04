Rain chances and temperatures will be increasing soon

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm and highs in the low 90s with lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with slightly warmer temperatures. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 90s with lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy, hot, humid, and mainly dry with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.